Rockford Systems LLC announced plans to reopen its in-person Machine Safeguarding Seminars following the suspension of live learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two-and-half day live seminar is scheduled to restart April 21-23 with additional seminars set for July 21-23 and October 20-22, all held at the company's training center in Rockford, Illinois. The decision to reopen the seminars to live participation is based upon the company's robust COVID-19 protocols and the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Matt Brenner, Vice President and General Manager for Rockford Systems, LLC said, “Training is a critical step in the plant safety lifecycle. Understanding safety regulation and being more aware of machine hazards is critical for manufacturing employees. Rockford Systems safeguarding seminar is a great source of baseline machine safety information.”

Rockford Systems Machine Safeguarding seminars instruct professionals on managing a company’s risk profile and avoiding business disruption. Highly experienced instructors teach attendees how to interpret the performance language of OSHA 29 CFR, ANSI B-11 and NFPA-79 standards as each relates to specific machine applications and production requirements. Attendees receive extensive course materials, a guard opening scale, a grinder gauge and lunch for two days.

"We are very excited to offer live machine safeguarding training with appropriate measures consistent to protect the health of all attendees," said Roger Harrison, Director of Training for Rockford Systems, LLC. "Our live seminars combine classroom discussion with demonstrations of machines under power, so attendees will again be able to have hands-on experience with a variety of machinery safeguarding systems. As American industry reopens, Rockford Systems wants to be part of the recovery."

COVID-19 Protocols

Class sizes are restricted to comply with both current Illinois gathering tier mitigation requirements, and to allow for greater than 6-foot social distancing between participants. The instructor will follow best safety practices including either a mask or a face shield while training. Attendees are required to have a daily forehead-scanner temperature check, wear masks while not eating or drinking, and limit their physical presence in the building to the training areas. All surfaces and equipment are sanitized daily. Attendees are free to use our GermBlock shields which limit airborne droplets resulting from coughing, sneezing or speaking from reaching a nearby person, therefore helping to mitigate possible COVID-19 infection.

Online Seminar Program Expanded

During the COVID-19 pandemic Rockford Systems switched to an online interactive platform for its machine safeguarding seminars that has proven highly popular with EHS managers, loss-control engineers, machine operators and other professionals who appreciate its convenience, cost savings and flexibility. Rockford Systems announced plans to continue the online seminar program that has been expanded to a monthly schedule in 2021. Online and in-person criteria are identical and continuously updated to include the latest machine safety standards.

Unlike with the all-day live learning program, the online segments are two hours long per day for five days and are accessible from any Internet connected device. Associated costs of attending the live seminar, such as airfare, hotels and lost employee productivity due to being off-site, are also eliminated.

For more information, visit www.rockfordsystems.com/seminars