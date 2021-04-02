Rong Shing Trading Inc., a Brooklyn, N.Y. firm, doing business as Double R Trading Inc., is recalling approximately 3,365 pounds of Chinese style hot pot base products containing beef tallow. The products were imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country ineligible to export beef to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The Chinese style hot pot base products were imported on or around February 14, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

450g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 52° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of January 29, 2022 on the label.

300g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 45° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of June 30, 2021 on the label.

The product labels are written in the Chinese language. Refer to the label link here for additional product information. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The issue was identified after FSIS received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS