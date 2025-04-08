Majority of US beef production ineligible for China

February exports of US pork were moderately lower than a year ago, despite continued success in Mexico and Central America, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the US Meat Export Federation. February beef exports were also below last year after trending higher in January, while lamb muscle-cut exports posted a year-over-year increase for the fifth consecutive month.

February pork exports totaled 241,179 metric tons, down 4% from the large year-ago volume, while value fell 2% to $671.5 million. For the first two months of 2025, pork exports were 3% below last year’s record pace at 485,144 mt, with value down 2% to $1.34 billion.

“I can’t say enough about the tremendous demand for US pork in Mexico and Central America, where the US industry continues to move a wider range of center-of-the-plate cuts to a variety of end users,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Unfortunately, the strong performance there has been offset by a slow start to the year in Japan and South Korea. And although February shipments to China were slightly above last year, exports may have been larger if not for the uncertainty over plant eligibility, which wasn’t resolved until mid-March.”

In February and March 2025, many US pork, beef and poultry plants and cold storage facilities were due for a five-year eligibility renewal by China’s General Administration of Customs. Pork and poultry plants were renewed on the March 16 expiration date, but GACC still has not renewed the eligibility of any US beef establishments, and the majority of US beef production is now ineligible for China.

Beef exports totaled 98,198 mt in February, down 5.5% from a year ago, while value declined 4% to just over $800 million. January-February shipments were 1% below last year’s pace at 201,038 mt, but value increased 1% to $1.6 billion.

“It was encouraging to see beef exports to Korea trend higher despite considerable economic and political headwinds, and Canada’s demand for US beef has been very robust to start the year,” Halstrom said. “But exports to China lost momentum in February, likely due in part to the slowdown after Chinese New Year and the questions about plant eligibility. Unfortunately, China has still failed to address the issue of beef plant renewals. This impasse definitely hit our March beef shipments even harder, and the severe impact will continue until China lives up to its commitments under the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement.”

China also announced additional retaliatory duties of 34%, to take effect April 10, 2025. This will create further obstacles for US pork and beef exports to China. Halstrom noted that new US tariffs have also created uncertainty for buyers of US red meat in other destinations where retaliation could impact market access and prices.

“USMEF is hopeful that instead of retaliating, other trading partners will choose to lower trade barriers for US exports,” he said. “This would certainly ease the concerns of importers and reduce volatility in the global markets.”

Pork demand in Central America, Mexico offset by slowdown in Japan, Korea

Although February pork exports to leading market Mexico saw a slight year-over-year decline in volume (93,178 mt, down 1%), value still climbed 7% to $202.6 million – the eighth consecutive month in which shipments to Mexico have topped $200 million. Through February, pork exports to Mexico were slightly ahead of last year’s record pace in volume (197,680 mt, up 1%) and 7% higher in value ($424.6 million).