Japanese importers study US beef production

A team of buyers from major Japanese beef importers recently visited the US to learn about US beef production practices. The team, comprised of female buyers, visited the US Meat Export Federation headquarters in Denver before getting an in-depth view of beef production in Kansas and Idaho. USMEF Japan Marketing Director Tatsuru Kasatani and Senior Director of Consumer Affairs Tazuko Hijikata led the team on visits to the National Beef processing facility in Dodge City, Kan., and the True West Beef processing facility in Jerome, Idaho.

Between plant visits, team members visited a feedlot and ranch in Idaho and met with T.K. Kuwahara of Idaho Beef Council, Jackie Madill of Washington State Beef Commission and Will Wise of Oregon Beef Council. The team also observed merchandising trends at retail stores and dined at restaurants featuring grain-fed American steaks and burgers.

“It was the first time most of the team members had visited US cattle and beef operations. They were very impressed by the passion of the people who work in the industry and how carefully the entire production process is managed,” said Kasatani.

Jay Theiler, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Agri Beef and USMEF’s chair-elect, also met with the team and accompanied them on a tour of the True West Beef processing facility in Jerome, Idaho.

“It was a great opportunity for us to show this important team how US beef is produced,” said Theiler. “They now have a better understanding of how our supply chain works and they saw firsthand the commitment of our ranchers, our feeders and our plants to producing safe, nutritious, high-quality beef.”

Funding support was provided by the Idaho Beef Council, Washington State Beef Commission, Beef Checkoff Program and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation