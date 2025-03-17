All US pork facilities reinstated to export to China

The National Pork Producers Council is announcing successful efforts to renew registrations of all 300+ US pork harvesting and cold storage facilities eligible to export to China.

“US pork producers now have maintained access and increased certainty to export their products to the 1.4-billion-person Chinese market,” said NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys. “NPPC’s leadership and focus on market access for US pork is paying off, and we’re not stopping here.”

Over the past few months, the US Department of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative have actively engaged with China’s General Administration of Customs to renew the registration of US pork facilities that were set to expire or had recently expired. These US facilities have been renewed to export to China for five years.

China remains an important destination for certain types of US pork products, such as offals, that return more value to US pork producers than in other markets. This underscores the continued focus by NPPC on access to as many markets as possible, ensuring high-value destinations are accessible for the many different types of pork products produced in the US.

Exports account for more than 25% of US pork production and support more than 140,000 US jobs. In 2024, US pork producers exported $8.6 billion of pork products.

Also in 2024, more than 367,000 metric tons of US pork were exported to China, worth over $1.1 billion. Approximately 55% of pork variety meats exports go to China.

NPPC will continue to advocate for market access for US pork products and facilities.

