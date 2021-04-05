With Nviro-Clean liquid from Waterless Co. Inc., to clean urinals, all you do is spray the inside surface of the urinal and walk away. No wiping. No scrubbing.

Designed for use in waterless and traditional flush urinals, Nviro-Clean breaks down soils and organic matter, allowing it to drain down the urinal into the cylinder insert below.

The urinal is left clean, shiny, and deodorized.

Biodegradable and environmentally friendly, Nviro-Clean saves time, saves labor, is cost-effective, and protects the planet as well.

