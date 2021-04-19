NORD has a decentralized global network of production and assembly facilities, allowing for incredibly short lead times without sacrificing quality standards or depth of production. The family-owned and operated company manufactures their highly-customizable gear units, motors, and drive electronics in-house, while also providing the development, assembly, and quality assurance for all components produced in their state-of-the-art facilities. This infrastructure gives NORD the ability to respond quickly and effectively to customer needs and tailor solutions specific to their applications. To stay ahead and further guarantee the best possible delivery dates, NORD has taken extensive measures to protect their production and supply chains, including implementation of new programs to ensure the wellness, health, and safety of their over 4,000 employees.

As business landscapes have changed, NORD has evolved to meet service demands. Customers can fully depend on them no matter what challenges lie ahead, and NORD is constantly making improvements to ensure their service level remains at a world-class level. This includes a new, easy-to-use web site with a clean design and streamlined navigation, as well as plans for major improvements to the myNORD online customer tools suite. myNORD allows customers to select, configure, quote, order, and track their drive systems and spare parts online 24/7/365, with convenient lookups by serial and product numbers. NORD also provides customer support via email and phone from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Central Time, allowing customers to speak with a service representative in a timely matter regardless of their location.

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is highly respected and economically strong. In 2020, sales reached approximately $874M USD and continue to grow. The company has a stable position and is both ideally equipped and well prepared for the future. This growth is also due to NORD’s continued global investments, including expansion of its production and assembly capabilities in China, Poland, and the USA. At NORD’s global headquarters in Bargtheide, Germany, a new, automated small parts store is almost complete. Together with the innovative products following in 2021 – including the DuoDrive integrated gear motor, the NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives, and the new size 90 IE5+ synchronous motor – NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is strongly positioned to offer new solutions for the critical issues of today and the future, and they will continue to develop high efficiency products that reduce variants, minimize TCO costs, and provide fast return on investment.

