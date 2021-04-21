As a leader in the design and manufacture of inspection equipment for food and pharmaceutical industries, ‘Check & Detect’ specialists, LOMA SYSTEMS, recently launched their new groundbreaking CW3 RUN-WET Combo and CW3 RUN-WET Checkweigher systems. The move follows increased demands from food manufacturers for improved hygiene and cleaning efficiency for inspection equipment, as well as reduced machinery downtime due to frequent, harsh washdown regimes.

With both being fully IP69 rated and designed to follow the latest industry leading principles for optimum hygiene standards, Loma’s CW3 RUN-WET Combo provides a combined checkweigher and metal detector in one, whereas the CW3 RUN-WET Checkweigher is a standalone checkweigher system.

With current inspection systems, costly production delays can often occur from both time consuming, difficult cleaning, and waiting for the equipment to dry. Unprotected sensitive electrical parts of machines often need to be ‘bagged’ prior to washdown to prevent any kind of water ingress - one of the most common causes of system and component failure. Furthermore, certain checkweigher and metal detection systems are not suitable for high care food production environments where hygiene standards are highest and harsh washdown cycles are frequent. This lack of cleaning efficacy means that bacterial contamination in food still remains one of the biggest causes of product recall.

Loma’s RUN-WET systems were developed in combination with feedback from many customers. By producing a far more sanitary design that is both quicker and easier to clean, the risk of bacterial contamination can be minimized, thereby increasing food safety and satisfying the strictest Codes of Practice and Food Safety Standards.

Created to withstand harsh, high-pressure and high-temperature deep cleaning regimes, the systems are suitable for high-care food environments, such as protein, dairy produce, meat, fish, convenience food and more.

Following many of the EHEDG guidelines, the RUN-WET Combo and Checkweigher systems offer a host of new features and smart design techniques to keep factories running better. They include easier to wash frames that use surfaces for quicker water run off, minimal welds and reduced contaminant traps for optimum deep cleaning, with reduced risk of water ingress. Removable top panels provide easy access to clean the conveyor belt without compromising safety, and enclosed motors, controls and pneumatics are all high-pressure and high-temperature washdown proof to IP69 rating. As an additional benefit, the systems require no drying time following cleaning; this immediate start functionality greatly improves overall equipment effectiveness, helping to provide fast-paced food manufacturing and processing facilities with valuable gains in production time and cost savings.

“Loma has worked with the food industry for over 50 years, and our teams strive to understand inspection challenges faced by food manufacturers and processors,” said Toby Kemp, Loma’s Director of Marketing & Innovation. “We always engineer with the customer in mind, and already we’re being told how our new CW3 RUN-WET Combo and CW3 RUN-WET Checkweigher systems are helping to increase production line efficiencies and improve overall food safety.”

