Land to Market, the world’s first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture surpassed its 50th brand member days before Earth Day. Incubated within the Savory Institute, the program’s Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV) protocol and Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world’s leading brands seeking to make an impact on the climate crisis by restoring the land via measurable outcomes.

“Business can be an incredible force for good and frankly humanity will struggle to hit the targets it needs to on things like climate change, biodiversity loss, and water shortages, without progressive action from the marketplace” said Chris Kerston, co-leader of Land to Market. “Business moves faster than any other sector of society. Both innovative brands and the capital markets are making the connection that regenerative agriculture and healthy soils are the answer to so many global-scale challenges. These companies, both large and small, have committed to being action-leaders, often reinventing the way business is done, in order to hit bold environmental targets.”

World Economic Forum highlights the increasing threat that current agricultural practices have on land-use emission goals set by the Paris Agreement and experts predict that due to soil being lost 10 times faster than it can be replenished, there may be fewer than 60 harvests remaining for agriculture and food production.

Land to Market works with the Savory Global Network of hubs to verify the land for regenerative outcomes using the Savory Institute’s Ecological Outcome Verification protocol. The Savory Institute has trained more than 12,000 farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture and measured the soil health, sequestered carbon, water infiltration rates and biodiversity of millions of acres of land to date. This has led to hundreds of products in markets around the world, from small brands, to multinational corporations, that feature the Land to Market verification seal.

The announcement comes off of the heels of the Timberland Greenstride Solar Wave EK+ Collection launch, joining several styles now featuring leather sourced from Land to Market verified regenerative ranches. Timberland, a global outdoor work and lifestyle brand, set a goal for all Timberland products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030 and for 100% of its natural materials to be sourced from regenerative agriculture.

“The fashion industry has a significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions, and we believe it’s all of our responsibility to be a part of the solution,” said Zack Angelini, senior manager of environmental stewardship for Timberland. “By sourcing leather from outcomes-based verified regenerative farms, we have an opportunity to go beyond minimizing our impact, to creating value by building a regenerative supply chain, which will have a net positive effect for the land and the farmers.”

UGG, another Land to Market member, announced today a million acre commitment. “We recognize that we must actively restore the Earth, its ecosystems, and the livelihoods of its inhabitants. Expanding our partnership with Savory allows us to support regenerative outcomes to minimize our overall environmental impact and use our scale as a force for good,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President, UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. “UGG is investing in the regeneration of 200,000 acres of land in 2021, with a goal of 1,000,000 acres by 2025. UGG is establishing a program that will provide holistic solutions and world-class implementation to promote soil health and biodiversity, with a goal of transitioning the Australian sheepskin industry to a regenerative one.”

In February, Alexandre Family Farm brought dairy into the regenerative spotlight by becoming the first dairy farm verified by Land to Market and the first 100% A2/A2 regenerative organic milk to be distributed nationwide at Whole Foods Market, and at other retailers across the country such as Gelson's Markets, Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Central Market. In an April 8th Today Show feature - How One Family’s Organic Farm is Helping the Earth - host, Gadi Schwarz, explained, “This is the Alexandre Family Farm, all organic and using what are called regenerative practices.”

Another successful recent launch includes EPIC Provisions' Beef Barbacoa-Inspired Bar, the first Land to Market Verified bar. With national distribution at Whole Foods Market, the regeneratively sourced bar is EPIC's highest selling beef product.

Land to Market’s newest partnerships are with Pasturebird and Spot Farms, who are helping expand the regenerative-focused mission. Pasturebird chickens are raised on pasture in state-of-the-art, solar-powered mobile coops where animals are rotated with cattle to fresh grass on a daily basis, rebuilding healthy regenerative soils and grasslands. Spot Farms is a human-grade dog food brand that partners with farming families throughout the U.S. to source regionally grown, antibiotic-free chicken, turkey, and pork.

“Looking ahead, there are a number of new goals for Land to Market that will bring even more value to producers, brand members, consumers and our planet” said David Rizzo, co-leader of Land to Market. “As our work grows in connecting brands back to farmers, we will continue to drive the industry towards a new paradigm of high-resolution impact accounting - not only for carbon sequestration, but for water and biodiversity as well. We are driven to continue to bring new value streams and incentives to land stewards. The world is awakening to the fact that the soil is the solution to so many problems, but that makes farmers and ranchers the ambassadors of that solution. They must be supported in their journey and elevated in their role in society. When businesses drive that support, everyone wins.”

Source: Land to Market