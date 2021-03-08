Savory Institute’s Land to Market, the world’s first global outcomes-based verification for regenerative agriculture, has welcomed its first beef supplier in Chile, Range Patagonian Grass-Fed Beef, from the country’s Patagonia region. This 100 percent grass-fed beef is verified to meet Land to Market’s regenerative agriculture standards and will be available to customers throughout the USA beginning February 2021.

“We are all connected. Every time we eat we make a choice about the world in which we want to live and give to our children. Our goal is to provide our retail and foodservice customers and consumers with the assurance that they are eating beef with the highest environmental and wholesomeness assurances possible. Patagonia is both a unique and special place and as a pure grass-fed beef company, it is our goal to preserve the land and keep it in its pure and healthy state so you can eat well and live well at the same time. We are proud to be an ecosystem friendly beef company,” said Eric Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Range Patagonian Grass-Fed Beef.

Francisco Íñiguez Laso, Co-founder of Range Patagonian also added. “I live here with my family and care about all the details and the quality for which southern Chile is known. It is our green paradise and we want to ensure that it is around for our children and their children’s children. To do that means we need to be stalwart stewards of the land. The Land to Market verification adds another critical dimension in that effort.”

“Working with Range Patagonian has allowed me to show our family farmers there is indeed a market for their cattle raised according to our strict regenerative agriculture practices. This is just vital if we want to help farmers find their way back to regenerative practices,” said Isidora Molina, Founder of Efecto Manada, The Savory Hub’s leader in Chile.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Range Patagonian -- our first Land to Market verified partner in Chile,” said David Rizzo, COO, Land to Market. “Partnerships like this one allow farmers and consumers, the beginning and ending of the chain, to connect over shared value, which is a win for both sides. Efecto Manada, the Savory Global Network Hub in Chile, and Range Patagonian are both committed to promoting a way of life that will contribute to caring for our planet, to leave it better than the way we received it.”

