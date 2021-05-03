Meat District announced a new partnership with basketball legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Meat District and its 10 butcher-crafted, premium burger varieties are a perfect partner for O’Neal. The burgers will come in a 2-lb package and will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide just in time for grilling season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaquille to the Meat District family,” said Meat District and Golden West Food Group President Josh Solovy. “When paired with one of the greatest basketball players of our time, our unparalleled burgers make an unbeatable team!”

With 10 mouth-watering varieties including the O.G., Steakhouse, Pitmaster and All American, Meat District offers the perfect burger for every kind of burger lover. Made with the highest quality cuts of Angus, Brisket, Short Rip, Tri-Tip and Chuck, Meat District burgers are a cut above the rest in the meat aisle.

“I’m so excited to team up with Meat District to bring their gourmet burgers to new heights,” said O’Neal. “I’m always looking to partner with brands I feel passionate about. Meat District delivers on its promise of the highest quality ingredients and maximum flavor without the additives.”

The 15-time All-Star and sports analyst joins Meat District in its third year of dominating the meat category. Since its inception in April 2019, Meat District has rapidly grown its original line of gourmet burgers to include premium tri tip, pork tenderloin, sausage, and so much more. Meat District positions itself as the one-stop-shop for all things meat and the perfect addition to watching the game at home, backyard cookouts, and so much more.

To learn more about Shaquille’s burgers with Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com.

Source: Meat District