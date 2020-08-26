Meat District has teamed up with iHeartMedia and recteq to launch “Labor Day Great Grill Giveaway” – a promotion hosted through iHeartMedia and affiliate markets in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Charlotte, Tampa, Jacksonville, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Pennsylvania, Long Island and Birmingham for 12 lucky contestants to win a free recteq RT-700 pellet grill, a $1,200 value. Listeners in participating markets may enter to win at iHeart.com/MeatDistrict.

Burger lovers interested in the giveaway can also find Meat District’s butcher-crafted, premium burgers in all 12 markets at Safeway, Ralph’s, Von’s, Albertson’s, Pavilions, Smart & Final, Stater Brothers, Winn Dixie, Food Lion, Hy-Vee, Jewel Osco, Southeastern Grocers, and Associated Grocers of the South. With 11 mouth-watering blends, including The O.G., Steak House, The Pitmaster and All American, Meat District burgers are seasoned to perfection and ready to cook and savor.

“The Labor Day Great Grill Giveaway would not be possible without the support of recteq, the gold standard of pellet grilling,” said Meat District and Golden West Food Group’s President Josh Solovy. “Because the best burgers deserve to be cooked on the best grills, recteq is the perfect partner for this giveaway to help our consumers cook up the best burgers on the block this Labor Day.”

Recteq’s RT-700 is the gold standard in pellet grilling. With a stainless-steel build, P.I.D temperature control, built-in WiFi connectivity, and ceramic ignition system, the RT-700 is built to last a lifetime. Recteq takes the work out of cooking by allowing you to control your grill via the recteq app.

Ryan Seacrest, iHeartMedia’s biggest star, is the lead voice promoting “Labor Day Great Grill Giveaway” on his nationally syndicated radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” iHeartMedia stations in participating markets will also share the details on how to enter the giveaway.

“We are extremely grateful for our partner, recteq in launching our Labor Day Great Grill giveaway,” said Zack Levenson, COO of Meat District. “Meat District’s premium burgers on a great grill are the perfect way to enjoy one of America’s favorite foods on Labor Day, and every day.”

The Labor Day Great Grill Giveaway will run through Labor Day, September 7, 2020. To enter or learn more about the Labor Day Great Grill Giveaway, visit iHeart.com/contests.

Source: Meat District