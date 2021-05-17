PSSI, a food safety and contract sanitation provider, announced its new Vice President of Human Capital, Jeanette Bruni, effective May 3, 2021.

Stepping into a newly created role at PSSI, Bruni will work directly with the executive team and HR leaders to drive PSSI’s talent management strategy from acquisition through retention. She will also oversee the company’s talent development and training programs, field human resources management and business reporting.

Bruni comes to PSSI with over twenty years of experience in global retail food service, insurance brokerage, professional services consulting and telecommunications. As a dynamic HR professional, Bruni is a leader in talent acquisition strategy and pulls from her experience as a recruiter to solve staffing challenges and offer solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeanette to PSSI where she will drive organizational development while championing culture in alignment with PSSI’s vision,” says Dan Taft, President and CEO. “Her immense HR leadership experience, strategic thinking, and expertise in recruitment are an ideal fit for PSSI as we work to continue to attract, develop and retain our strong, business focused workforce.”

Bruni recently spent the last twelve years as an HR leader at McDonald’s in their U.S. Business driving their strategic HR initiatives including strategic planning, identifying, building, and executing the HR products that deployed to the U.S. restaurants, and partnering with stakeholder teams to ensure a well-prioritized pipeline of initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join the team at PSSI,” says Bruni. “The importance of creating and demonstrating a ‘people- first’ mentality has never been so critical, especially in today’s hiring climate. I’m excited to work with our teams, customers and stakeholders on continuous innovation and I look forward to continuing to drive excellence within our system.”

Bruni holds a bachelor’s degree from The University of Dayton.

For more information visit www.pssi.com.