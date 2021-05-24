After a construction period lasting about a year, MULTIVAC in Kansas City put its new Logistics Center into operation in the early part of 2021. It was primarily the increasing demands of spare parts logistics and material supplies for production, which were the main drivers for the building expansion and greater process automation. This investment lays the foundations for further growth by MULTIVAC in the region.

“Strong growth in turnover by the MULTIVAC USA subsidiary, together with the integration of products from TVI, FRITSCH and the Slicer Business Unit, as well as expansion of production at the Kansas City site, made it necessary to invest in efficient and state-of-the-art warehouse logistics. Reliable and rapid supply of spare parts to our customers in North and Central America was also close to our heart,” explains Guido Spix, Group President at MULTIVAC.

The new Logistics Center, which is 3,100 square meters in size, comprises a highly sophisticated and automated small parts warehouse, a pallet store, a storage area for medium-sized materials to be stored without pallets, and a movable cantilever rack for warehousing machines on three levels. In addition to this, 50 new office places were created. Matthew Mallot, Managing Director of MULTIVAC USA, adds: “Machine components are now stored in a dynamic, vertical racking system, allowing the space to be used to the optimum. All warehouse movements will be controlled by the warehouse management system SAP EWM. After the existing spare parts warehouse was moved to the new hall, we were also able to create additional office space in the existing building.”

A dedicated access road for incoming and outgoing freight enables safe operation. Thanks to the additional freight docks, higher output can be handled if necessary. In addition, 100 more parking spaces were added to accommodate the larger number of personnel.

MULTIVAC USA currently employs more than 250 staff at its main site in Kansas City. Other sales support centers are located in Tustin (California), Whippany (New Jersey) and Charlotte (North Carolina).

