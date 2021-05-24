Diestel Family Ranch is introducing Ultimate Turkey Burgers with Uncured Bacon to its sustainable lineup of year-round offerings. Combining Diestel’s love of the bird with Pederson’s Natural Farms’ s, no sugar and nitrate-and-nitrite-free pork bacon, the new freezer-to-grill-ready burgers deliver incredible flavor and texture, plus 20g of protein. Crafted with care from the best, thoughtfully raised turkey and the highest quality bacon, these premium burgers contain no antibiotics ever, no hormones or growth stimulants, no gluten, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Shared Heidi Diestel, turkey farmer, “While others in the industry are making non-meat protein patties, we’re doubling down on what we do best. I tell everybody that Diestel Family Ranch has a blended burger now—no, it’s not part sweet potato, those are for fries. It’s pork, and it’s turkey, and damn, it’s delicious.”

“Great things happen when farmers work together,” shared Neil Dudley, VP of Pederson’s Natural Farms. “Nobody knows food better than the people who’ve spent their lives making it the best it can be. Diestel’s premium turkey burgers combined with our uncured bacon taste amazing, and they’re about the cleanest, highest quality food you can get.”

Sold frozen, Diestel’s quarter-pound Ultimate Turkey Burgers with Uncured Bacon come four-to-a-box and are available to retailers and foodservice customers nationwide.

Source: Diestel Family Ranch