Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has released and posted online an informative educational webinar—entitled The Business of Alt Protein: Unlocking Food Safety in Plant-based Meat—that delves into the exceptional changes being witnessed across the food and beverage landscape as plant proteins rise to the forefront. The webinar can be viewed here.

Food protection and preservation is about protecting and perfecting the freshness, taste and safety of foods and beverages and this standard applies to plant-based meats as much as it does to traditional meat. In the webinar, attendees will hear food protection experts from Kerry Taste & Nutrition discuss food safety and preservation challenges specific to alternative proteins, and strategies on how to convert those challenges into actionable insights that maintain safety while also protecting taste and flavor during the product’s shelf life. No additive/preservatives is a top growing position positioning for plant-based meats globally with the claim being featured in 16% of new product launches in 2020. Implementing clean label food preservation solutions in plant-based products that meet consumers’ desires for cleaner labels will be discussed in the webinar.

Some of the challenges addressed in the webinar include:

Why food protection in plant-based alternatives is important and why consumer-friendly ingredients are key.

When to build food protection into your formulations and products to quickly and successfully go to market.

How food protection works, to get your products out of the freezer and into the refrigerator, ensuring quality throughout their shelf life.

The expert speakers from Kerry include Emma Cahill, Strategic Marketing, Food Protection & Preservation; Jennifer Wasieleski, RD&A Director, Food Protection & Preservation; and Renetta Cooper, Technical Business Development Director, Food Protection & Preservation.

