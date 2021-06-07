Through the Red Circle Honors, FPSA’s Women’s Alliance Network is proud to recognize women from the food and beverage industry for their achievements, as well as an FPSA member company for its work in promoting workplace gender balance. The Network is seeking nominations for its 2021 Red Circle Honors, which will be presented at the Women’s Alliance Network Breakfast at PROCESS EXPO, taking place November 2-5 in Chicago.

Rising Star: The Rising Star Red Circle honor recognizes a woman, with less than five (5) years of experience, who has made a noticeable impact via professional achievements and personal influence in the food and beverage industry.

Innovation and Inspiration: The Innovation & Inspiration Red Circle honor is presented to a woman who has brought game-changing innovation or an inspiring idea in the past 18 months to her company and/or to the industry through the introduction of new products, technology, programs, systems, processes, etc.

Career Excellence: The Career Excellence Red Circle honor is presented to a woman who is dedicated to the food and beverage industry and has taken a proactive approach not only to her personal and professional development but also to the development of other women in the industry.

Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women: The Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women recognizes an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women in their employ and works toward gender balance.

The Women’s Alliance Network provides knowledge and strategies for members to succeed in their current positions, as well as motivate and inspire them to take their career to the next level. Through education and networking, the Network empowers its members to achieve both professional and personal success: to build awareness and membership/participation of FPSA and PROCESS EXPO, increase employment of women in food and beverage processing and manufacturing, and stay competitive with other industry groups. The Network is tailored for women regardless of position, age, or individual situation held within their company.

For more information about the Women’s Alliance Network and its awards and scholarship opportunities, visit https://www.fpsa.org/fpsa-womens-alliance/.

Source: FPSA