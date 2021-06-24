The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) has announced Dr. Manpreet Singh and Mr. Nick Roth will be the featured speakers in the keynote symposium entitled “Innovations in Food Safety” on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, during the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, USA. This session will be sponsored by empirical Foods.

Dr. Manpreet Singh, Extension Food Safety Specialist and Professor in the Department of Poultry Science at the University of Georgia, will kick off this keynote session with his presentation entitled “Emerging Meat Processing Technologies for Microbiological Safety of Meat and Meat Products.” Dr. Singh will cover the challenges in pathogen control during meat processing and the potential for new and emerging technologies to enhance meat safety. Many technologies have been proven to be successful in a research setting. However, technology transfer to a larger scale warrants validation. Dr. Singh will discuss the advantages and shortcomings of such technologies and provide an overview of technologies that can be successfully implemented and streamlined in existing processing environments.

Nick Roth, President of empirical Innovations, Inc., will share his experience in process innovation in a presentation entitled “Practical Elimination of Raw Meat Microbiological Risk using Thermal Pasteurization, a Novel Meat-Safety-Driven Technology.” Although complete elimination of foodborne illness associated with raw meat may not be possible, it should be our goal. The safety of raw meat products has improved in recent decades; however, raw meat is still associated with a considerable incidence of foodborne illness and death. Standard raw meat antimicrobial interventions such as chemical sprays can reduce meat quality, and their effectiveness has plateaued. Imagine the implications of a new technological leap – true thermal meat pasteurization providing greater access to safe raw ground meat with a longer shelf-life and the potential for shelf-stable meat. Roth will share the results of a full-scale thermal meat pasteurization system that demonstrates the practical elimination of pathogens in raw ground meat in a nearly instantaneous process without affecting its raw characteristics.

