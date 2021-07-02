Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restauranteur, television personality, and writer, visited Hickory Nut Gap Farm last fall to film an episode of his hit TV show, “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” set to air on July 4, 2021, on National Geographic Television. On the grounds of Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Chef Ramsay met up with Matt Helms from Asheville’s very own Chop Shop Butchery (one of Hickory Nut Gap’s retail partners) as he showed Chef Ramsay how to make livermush — a true Appalachian staple featuring Hickory Nut Gap pasture raised pork.

Chef Ramsay also paid a visit to the Hickory Nut Gap Heritage Breed hogs and learned about the remarkable difference in taste that comes from Hickory Nut Gap’s pasture raised pigs.

“Working with the Nat Geo team and Gordon Ramsay was a pleasure. A big shout out to our friends at the Chop Shop for helping to set this up. I’ve been a Gordon Ramsay fan for a long time, and it was super special to share the farm with him and show off the good work that our production team does day-to-day. It was actually my birthday the day we filmed and I can’t think of a better, more memorable present than to be a part of the show,” stated Asher Wright, Director of Agriculture Operations at Hickory Nut Gap, who accompanied Chef Ramsay on the farm tour.

It was an exciting opportunity for the Western North Carolina region to shine as Chef Ramsay accompanied other local chefs who took him on a culinary adventure through the Great Smoky Mountains. He learned about Appalachian and Great Smokey Mountain foods – including wild foraging, catching crawfish, Cherokee Native American culture and food heritage, and much more – before facing off against Asheville-based chef, William Dissen. Be sure to check out the Smokey Mountains Episode on July 4, 2021.

Source: Hickory Nut Gap