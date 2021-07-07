To help food manufacturers better protect their products and brands, Eagle Product Inspection offers breakthrough Performance X-ray Technology (PXT). This newly available detector technology, first proven in the poultry industry for superior bone and metal detection, captures a greater amount of information about the product being inspected. This helps produce more detailed x-ray images to deliver the most accurate contaminant detection in the industry.

PXT detector technologies are now available in several Eagle model x-ray machines. The solution can be used for hygienic application environments with single-lane or multilane setups and can be deployed to inspect a variety of product types across different food segments.

Manufacturers can use the latest inspection systems to enhance quality as well as food safety. Used together, PXT and Eagle’s latest-generation SimulTask PRO software read and interpret data for desired fill level inspection, mass measurement, zonal measurement, package integrity, component counts and the identification of missing items within a tenth of a second.

“This technology is a game changer for the food industry. Improved accuracy and lower reject rates improve efficiencies across the board, a priority for today’s manufacturers,” says Christy Draus, Marketing Manager for Eagle.