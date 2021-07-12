RM2, pioneer of the smart pallet revolution, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s newest automated pallet wash and sort facility in Birmingham, Alabama. The two-acre facility is RM2’s fourth automated wash facility and 34th network location in the U.S. and is strategically located to service the upstream supply chain pallet needs of the Company’s food industry customers located East of the Mississippi. The new location is also positioned for efficient asset returns from the Company’s retail partners. The Birmingham facility, which is operated in partnership with RM2’s logistics partner, Priority Global Express Inc., features a dedicated trailer parking area and a 1.2 million annual pallet washing capacity.

“RM2 is rapidly growing our wash capacity across the U.S. in response to increased demand for our BLOCKPal pallets,” commented Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2, “the need for more hygienic, IoT-connected pallets, combined with the current wood pallet shortages, are driving more and more food producers and retailers to RM2, and we are working quickly to service their needs.”

Perishable supply chains are increasingly demanding IoT-enabled, hygienic, non-wood pooled block pallet solutions with reliably consistent quality. By embedding the Company’s unique autonomous sensor technology in its non-porous, washable reusable pallets, RM2 is meeting these demands for high-volume food producers and retailers nationwide. At each of RM2’s growing number of cleaning facilities, BLOCKPal pallets are washed in standardized machines in an automated two-step process which ensures consistent cleaning and drying of the pallets. After the wash process is complete, pallets are swabbed to confirm acceptable ATP readings.

For more information visit www.RM2.com.