NETZSCH Pumps & Systems is expanding its operations with a new assembly, sales and service facility located in the foothills industrial area of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This strategic expansion aims to bring NETZSCH closer to its customers in Western Canada, enhancing local support and fostering closer collaboration with key industries in the region.

NETZSCH Canada Inc. has been providing support from Ontario for over 14 years. The decision to open a new facility in Calgary is driven by the increasing demand from customers and the significant market potential in Western Canada, particularly in Alberta’s energy sector. This new facility will enable NETZSCH to work more closely with its customers and partners, providing timely and efficient local support.

The facility, strategically positioned to serve a wide range of industries, spans 11,500 square feet and is equipped with heavy power and weightlifting capacity, ample yard space and an inventory to support customer needs.

This expansion will allow NETZSCH to provide faster shipping of pumps and spare parts, aftersales support, and enhanced training for clients on product features, benefits and maintenance. The proximity to a large presence of engineering firms in Calgary will facilitate smoother handling of larger projects and allow customers to visit the plant during project phases.

Source: NETZSCH Pumps USA