A new white paper published by Eriez and developed for food and packaging professionals serves as guide to using magnetic separation and metal detection equipment to foster product purity from the receiving dock to the shipping department.

Written by Eriez Light Industry Market Manager Eric Confer, “Improve Product Purity and Avoid Recalls” discusses best practices for achieving the highest product purity and avoiding costly tramp metal damage. The paper also emphasizes the importance of continuous employee training to stay current on product safety regulations and process improvements.

According to the white paper, pairing magnets with metal detectors provides the ultimate level of protection against ferrous and nonferrous contamination. Confer advises that magnetic separation and metal detection equipment should be used throughout food processing operations, especially at the beginning stage. He says that plant operators should never assume that products entering the plant are free of contaminants.

The white paper describes the latest advancements in magnetic separation technology and explains that modern separators incorporate a balance between high gauss and high pull force to influence tramp metal trajectory and hold on to particulates, even during a wash-off process.

“Improve Product Purity and Avoid Recalls” includes an overview of cutting-edge metal detectors, stating that today’s metal detection products combine a precision mechanical design with state-of-the-art electronics, multiple frequency range, vibration immunity and complex algorithms to detect the smallest metals in difficult products.

The final section of the white paper highlights the importance of ongoing training. Magnetic separation and metal detection equipment training takes several forms, including online and onsite support from manufacturers.

To download “Improve Product Purity and Avoid Recall,” visit https://www.eriez.com/NA/EN/Resources/Articles.htm.