Celebrate summer with Excalibur Seasoning’s new line of “Heritage Flavors” – a collection of popular, traditional blends bursting with flavor.

For a tasty twist on Americana, try the Firecracker Rub. Fireworks take center stage with a salute to ranch dressing with a new, fiery attitude. Or maybe you’d prefer to kick back and relax with the summer classics of bacon, cheese, garlic, and sour cream. You’ll find them all in the Stars & Stripes Seasoning, an excellent companion for your backyard barbecue.

East meets West with our Pacific Island flavors, perfect for any proteins on the grill. Aloha Rub is an inspiring tropical blend of pineapple, creamy coconut, buttery black garlic and ginger. Maple Korean BBQ fuses the best of American and Korean classics, and is sweetened with 100-percent pure maple sugar.

Savor the spirit of the Caribbean. Bold flavors and spices influenced by the Cajun South excite the senses in Caribbean Cajun Jerk Seasoning. Dive into Cuba’s past with our Hot Havana Seasoning. Experience the sensation that ignites a perfect harmony of savory and spicy, powerful taste.

The company also offered an expanded line of tumble dry marinades. Many are PHOSPHATE-FREE, bursting with flavor and right in line with today’s health-conscious consumer. Consider Sweet Bourbon with its welcome hints of onion and garlic. There’s also Italian Parmesan – a savory blend of cheese, oregano and fennel.

Excalibur’s sausage blends really corner the market on heat, whether it’s Jalapeno, Cajun or Habanero & Mango. Additional favorites like our Country Style and Extra Maple Flavor pork sausage offer an enjoyable, mild flavor.

Need a blueprint for a better bratwurst? Think beer halls and traditional German seasonings with Bavarian Oktoberfest. It’s a traditional and tempting blend of cheeses, mustard and stout beer. Then test your tolerance for spicy with our Sriracha Sauerkraut – a fiery surprise awaits featuring hints of dill and caraway.

