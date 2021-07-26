Novipax, a leading manufacturer of food safety absorbents, has developed Dri-Loc Terra, a fully compostable pad made from 100 percent renewable materials.

Keith Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Novipax, noted, “Market research indicates that a majority of US consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of product packaging. Dri-Loc Terra offers fresh protein processors, packaging manufacturers, and grocery retailers the advantages of sustainability and product performance.”

The highly absorbent fluff core is sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified suppliers and the outside film is made from a GMO-free, plasticizer-free, thermo-plastic bio-resin. In addition, the pad’s adhesive resin is manufactured with non-GMO materials. Dri-Loc Terra food absorbents meet ASTM D6868 standards and are fully compostable in commercial composting facilities across the United States and Canada.

John Terrien, Vice President, Sales with Novipax, observed, “Our new compostable absorbent is constructed in the same fashion as Novipax’s industry-leading Dri-Loc pad, featuring sealed-edge technology and one-way valves that trap excess fluids. Dri-Loc Terra absorbents are designed to improve the shelf appeal of packaged fresh proteins and produce while reducing the risks associated with leaking packages.”

Additionally, Dri-Loc Terra pads reduce the costly and time-consuming re-wrapping of packages in-store. Dri-Loc Terra absorbents are available in a range of sizes and absorbencies.

For more information, please visit www.novipax.com.