Top Notch Jerky LLC., a Sugar City, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 107 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef jerky due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE buffalo-style flank steak beef jerky items were produced July 12, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.25 oz plastic bags containing KINGMADE JERKY BUFFALO STYLE with BEST BY JAN 13 2023 and Lot 071221 located on the back lower half of the bag.

1.0 oz plastic bags containing KINGMADE JERKY BUFFALO STYLE and BEST BY JAN 13 2023 and Lot 071221 located on the back lower half of the bag.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20290” located on the back lower half of the bag next to the “Best By” date. These items were produced for, shipped, and distributed to PGA golf events in Minneapolis, Minn. and Memphis, Tenn. The items are available to PGA tour athletes, trainers, and staff. The items are not available to spectators at the PGA events. The items are not available at any retail locations.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities when it was determined that the labels did not accurately list all sub-ingredients.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS