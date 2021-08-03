Technomic released a deep dive into the chicken menu category uncovering global foodservice sales, COVID-19’s impact on the category, consumer consumption insights and preferences, menu trends, and the top global and leading local chains, with the 2021 Chicken Global Menu Category Report. This report is a deliverable of the Global Foodservice Navigator program, which offers the tools and guidance to remain ahead of consumer, menu and operator trends across 25 countries.

“Chicken chains have been resilient amid the pandemic and the menu category remains primed for future growth,” explains Aaron Jourden, senior research manager of global at Technomic. “With accelerating competition among chicken chains and crossover competitors looking to grow in this category, it is crucial for operators and suppliers alike to know what the top and fastest-growing chains are, what consumer preferences are across global markets, which menu trends are emerging and what strategies chains are adopting in response to the pandemic.”

Key findings:

84% of consumers globally order chicken from a restaurant or dining establishment at least once a month

39% of consumers prefer their chicken grilled, over preparations such as fried and roasted

Thailand represents KFC’s top market by guest patronage, followed closely by Malaysia and Indonesia

Spicy chicken varieties are common among limited-time offers, with Nashville hot, Korean and mala among the most influential flavors

The United States and South Korea are the world’s largest exporters of chicken chains

Source: Technomic