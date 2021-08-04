The Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors (WAMP) will host a Midwestern Open Meat Product Competition as part of its annual convention beginning August 26 in Middleton, Wis.

The competition is open only to Midwestern states surrounding the state of Wisconsin including: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. Establishments in Wisconsin are allowed to enter this competition. The full rules are available here.

Processors entering products in the competition must be registered as an attendee at the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processor’s Convention. Registration is $10, per item entered. All entries must be registered between 12:15 and 2:00 p.m. the day before the WAMP show (Friday, August 27).

The annual Wisconsin meat processors convention will be at the Marriott Hotel in Middleton from August 26-29, 2021. Click here to learn more or to register.

Source: AAMP/WAMP