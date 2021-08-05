Fortress Technology has launched its new suite of connectivity software to streamline data collection procedures. New flexible features include Industry 4.0-ready OPC/UA and Ethernet/IP Adapters which can be integrated securely within the firewall of each food plants’ existing networked systems.

Automating data collation and testing procedures, Fortress Technology’s Communication Adapter technologies reduce the margin for human error, supporting real-time end-to-end production visibility, HACCP Quality Assurance and reporting compliance.

For food producers with existing data extraction and factory management software, the adapter platforms provide a seamless connection and communication aligned to industry standard protocols.

OPC/UA Adapter is a one way solution that opens up event and parameter data/tags for collection over the network. Its interoperability allows multiple metal detectors to feed data in real time into a manufacturer’s central server. Each OPC/UA adapter can gather data from multiple metal detectors. Additionally, the OPC/UA architecture is supported by virtually every major automation technology supplier. Making it easier to synchronize data generated by multiple machines in smart processing environments.

The Ethernet IP Adapter also gives food producers the technology to connect and view the performance of multiple metal detectors via each machine’s connected IP address within the company’s IT infrastructure. Additionally, metal detector monitoring parameters and product settings can be changed over the network, paving the way for remote management, which in turn helps to reduce machine downtime.

Presenting information extracted from Fortress Stealth and Interceptor metal detectors, both Adapter tools pull real-time granular data into each customer’s internal reporting system. For food plants looking to introduce an ‘out-of-the-box’ data reporting solution to monitor their Fortress inspection equipment, Contact Reporter, Contact Manager or Contact 4.0 provide an equally robust view of reporting parameters.

For more information visit www.fortresstechnology.com.