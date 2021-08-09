PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Safe Foods Corporation, a food safety performance management company and global leader in antimicrobial technology. Safe Foods will remain an independent subsidiary within the PSSI family of companies.

Since 1999, Safe Foods has been a global leader in food safety performance management with an emphasis on developing and optimizing antimicrobial application using expertise, analytics, and equipment. The company partners with its customers to reduce foodborne pathogens, meet and exceed regulatory requirements, and extend food’s safe shelf-life. Safe Foods technologies are currently trusted by food processors to protect more than 300 million servings of meat, poultry, and produce every day, in eleven countries. With over 60 issued patents and an extensive R&D pipeline, Safe Foods has built its brand on innovation and continuous improvement.

“We are excited about what we will accomplish together,” said Dan Taft, PSSI President and CEO. “Using our shared mission and closely aligned core values as a strong foundation for our new partnership, we anticipate a seamless transition as we work together to optimize food safety and keep food safe for all.”

“Safe Foods has been focused on ensuring a safer food supply since its founding,” said Chris Coleman, Safe Foods President and CEO. “Our new partnership with PSSI will give us the ability to jointly build the world’s premier food safety platform to provide a complete and comprehensive 24/7 solution to the world’s leading food producers.”

This investment is part of PSSI’s strategic growth plan to enhance its food safety program and offer new antimicrobial solutions to help its customers grow their businesses. Safe Foods’ solutions-based business model complements PSSI’s existing service strategy to ensure the success of their customers will continue to be top priority. Together, they will offer a strategic, end-to-end service package, including sanitation, cleaning chemistry, antimicrobial solutions and pest services, to protect their customers’ products, people and brands.

For more information visit www.safefoods.net or www.pssi.com.