Zoetis announced a new combination product to treat bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and control related fever (pyrexia): Draxxin KP (tulathromycin and ketoprofen injection) Injectable Solution. It’s a new single-treatment option for beef and dairy producers.

Draxxin KP includes the well-known effectiveness of Draxxin (tulathromycin injection) Injectable Solution and adds ketoprofen, a fast-acting nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), in a single treatment approved for use in beef steers, beef heifers, beef calves two months of age and older, beef bulls, dairy bulls and dairy replacement heifers.

“With BRD, there can be an underlying fever, which can progress quickly and lead to appetite loss,” said Shawn Blood, DVM, managing technical services veterinarian at Zoetis. “Using an NSAID together with an antibiotic can aid treatment response and reduce the fever that typically comes with BRD compared with using an antibiotic treatment alone. Draxxin KP provides the option and convenience to have two powerful, effective ingredients working together.”

One Shot, Two Effective Ingredients

In one subcutaneous injection, Draxxin KP starts working fast — both products have a rapid onset1 — against fever and four major bacterial pathogens associated with BRD:

Control fever: Because Draxxin KP includes an NSAID, it controls the fever that typically comes with BRD. The fast-acting anti-inflammatory, ketoprofen, has been demonstrated to reduce temperatures in as little as one hour. 2

Because Draxxin KP includes an NSAID, it controls the fever that typically comes with BRD. The fast-acting anti-inflammatory, ketoprofen, has been demonstrated to reduce temperatures in as little as one hour. Treat four major BRD pathogens: Draxxin KP provides the same long-acting antibacterial activity that Draxxin has against four major bacterial pathogens (Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis) associated with BRD for up to 14 days.1

Fast Facts About Draxxin KP (tulathromycin and ketoprofen injection) Injectable Solution

One shot, administered subcutaneously

Treats BRD and controls fever in beef steers, beef heifers, beef calves two months of age and older, beef bulls, dairy bulls and dairy replacement heifers

Low-volume dose of 2.5 mg tulathromycin and 3.0 mg ketoprofen/kg or 1.1 mL per 100 pounds body weight

Short meat withdrawal of 18 days

Draxxin KP has the same dose size and viscosity as Draxxin, so you should expect the same year-round syringeability as Draxxin.

Maintains therapeutic level of tulathromycin for approximately 14 days1



Demonstrated Fast BRD Recovery in Multisite Studies

Draxxin KP was demonstrated in two multisite studies in the United States and EU:

A fast treatment for BRD-related fever: Studies found Draxxin KP demonstrated a significant reduction of BRD-associated fever from one hour up to 24 hours after treatment compared with Draxxin alone. 2,3

Studies found Draxxin KP demonstrated a significant reduction of BRD-associated fever from one hour up to 24 hours after treatment compared with Draxxin alone. An effective BRD treatment: Studies showed Draxxin KP had a significantly greater BRD treatment success rate compared with calves treated with saline and similar treatment success rates with calves receiving Draxxin alone.1,2

“When cattle get sick, fast and successful treatment is crucial,” Dr. Blood said. “Draxxin KP is demonstrated to treat BRD and control fever effectively, which can help cattle feel better and improve overall well-being.4,5* Additionally, first-treatment success can help reduce the need for subsequent and overall antibiotic treatments,6 which helps ensure important antibiotics remain effective into the future.”

The addition of Draxxin KP enhances the leading portfolio of BRD treatment options from Zoetis .7 For more information visit www.draxxinkp.com .

1 Data on file, Study Report No. A431N-US-16-418, Zoetis Inc.

2 Data on file, Study Report No. A136R-US-16-508, Zoetis Inc.

3 Data on file, Study Report No. A131C-US-17-531, Zoetis Inc. (U.S.)

4 Poulsen Nautrup B, Van Vlaenderen I, Decker M, Cleale RM. Antimicrobial drug use for control and treatment of bovine respiratory disease in U.S. feedlot cattle: A meta-analysis. Bov Pract. 2017;51(1);1-13.

5 Freedom of Information Summary. NADA TBD — Draxxin® KP (tulathromycin and ketoprofen Injection). Food and Drug Administration; 2020.

6 Data on file, Study Report No. A131C-XC-17-528 and Report Amendment 01, Zoetis Inc.

7 Animalytix Ruminant Segments MAT, ending May 2021.