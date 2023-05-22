The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) has awarded the inaugural AAVMC Dr. Catherine A. Knupp scholarship for $50,000. This scholarship, funded through the support of the Zoetis Foundation, aligns with AAVMC’s efforts to make the veterinary profession more inclusive and support research career paths. The scholarship is named for Catherine A. Knupp DVM, M.S., who exemplifies the type of leadership AAVMC seeks to nurture through its scholarships. Dr. Knupp retired at the end of 2021 as president, Research & Development at Zoetis after a 35-year career in both the human and animal health pharmaceutical industries.

The AAVMC Dr. Catherine A. Knupp Scholarship has been awarded to Rachel Woodfint, a 4th year dual DVM/Ph.D. student at The Ohio State University of Veterinary Medicine. Prior to veterinary school, she completed her Master of Science with a research focus in functional genomics. She then began her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences at The Ohio State University and found that combined training in veterinary medicine would best prepare her for a career in basic research. In working with faculty and administration, she was able to help establish the DVM/Ph.D. program at The Ohio State University. Her current research focuses on mucosal immunology and vaccine development. Following graduation, she aspires to complete postdoctoral training and eventually obtain a faculty position at a college of veterinary medicine. There, she hopes to train future research veterinarians, perform innovative research and contribute impactful data to the fields of veterinary and biomedical research.

The Zoetis Foundation was formed to advance opportunities for veterinarians and farmers around the world. This scholarship program addresses the issue of increased student debt, which is often a barrier to higher education. Zoetis Inc. has a longstanding partnership with the AAVMC, and this scholarship builds on an overall support program to provide students additional scholarship opportunities.

Sources: American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges; Zoetis Foundation