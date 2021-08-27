PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, announced a new water conservation goal of saving 2 billion gallons of water by 2026, equivalent to the annual drinking needs of 10 million people.

Through their work within customers’ facilities and through many dedicated initiatives, PSSI looks to significantly reduce the amount of water used, related to sanitation, over the next five years.

“It’s clear that water conservation efforts are beneficial, not only from an environmental sustainability aspect, but these priorities and initiatives coincide with business growth and cost-savings as well,” said Dan Taft, PSSI President and CEO. “Due to the nature of our work, and across our industry, large amounts of water are used each day. If we can make enhancements to our sanitation process and implement new, water-saving best practices, we can do our part to help reduce waste and save more water for people to drink.”

This water conservation initiative is part of PSSI’s continuous improvement strategic plan to enhance their sustainability program and offer new water reduction and cost-saving programs to their customers. As PSSI works towards their goal over the next five years, progress updates will be available on their website and social media channels.

