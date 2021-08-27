Fortune International LLC, a processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats, and gourmet products; today announced the acquisition of CCT Logistics Inc., a Theodore, Ala.-based 68,000-square-foot cold storage facility. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Already one of the nation’s largest seafood and specialty food processors and distributors, this acquisition further expands Fortune International’s growth. The addition of CCT positions Fortune to better service the Gulf States, and provides additional logistical support and cold-storage capacity for the entire Fortune Fish & Gourmet network.

Fortune Fish & Gourmet Gulf States will be operating out of the CCT facility. CCT will be converted to Fortune’s state-of-the-art ERP, inventory management, and routing software.

Sean J. O’Scannlain, Fortune’s President & CEO, stated, “We are excited to strengthen our logistics throughout all our operations and increase our frozen storage capacity with the addition of CCT. Fortune’s domestic and imported products will be strategically stored at the CCT facility, which is well positioned to distribute to our operating companies and customers throughout the United States. We are delighted to welcome the talented CCT team to the Fortune family.”

CCT represents Fortune International’s tenth transaction since launching its acquisition strategy in 2012, which has been further accelerated since entering into a partnership in 2020 with Investcorp, a leading global alternative asset manager. Fortune’s previous acquisitions include JDY Gourmet in 2012, Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop in 2014, Coastal Seafoods in 2016, Morey’s Seafood International of Missouri in April of 2019, Classic Provisions Inc. in June of 2019, Jubilee Seafoods in July of 2019, Seattle Fish of Missouri in January of 2020, EuroGourmet in March of 2020 and Neesvig’s Inc. in November of 2020.

For more information on Fortune Fish & Gourmet, please visit www.fortunefishco.net

For more information on Neesvig’s Inc., please visit www.neesvigs.co

Source: Fortune International LLC