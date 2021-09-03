Fortune International LLC, a processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats, and gourmet products; announced the acquisition of Meat Processors Inc., a Green Bay, WI-based, meat and poultry processor and distributor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Already one of the nation’s largest seafood and specialty food processors and distributors, this acquisition further expands Fortune International’s Fortune Fish & Gourmet brand distribution reach in Wisconsin and Michigan. The addition of MPI positions Fortune Fish & Gourmet to better service the upper Midwest with expanded distribution capabilities.

The processing and distribution facility will be enhanced with the conversion to Fortune’s state-of-the-art ERP, inventory management, and routing software.

Sean J. O’Scannlain, Fortune’s President & CEO, stated, “We are impressed with the business Doug and Jim have built over the last 44 years and thrilled to add their expertise, service level and high-quality products to the Fortune Fish & Gourmet family.”

Meat Processors Inc. is a wholesale processor and distributor of meats and prepared foods. Founded in 1977, it is committed to supplying customers with the highest quality meat products, including beef, pork, seafood, and poultry hand cut to order.

Jim and Doug Farah, owners of MPI state, “We are excited to have this opportunity to join an organization with strength and depth of Fortune. This relationship will give our customers and employees greater selection and opportunities.”

MPI represents Fortune International’s eleventh transaction since launching its acquisition strategy in 2012, which has been further accelerated since entering into a partnership in 2020 with Investcorp, a leading global alternative asset manager. Fortune’s previous acquisitions include JDY Gourmet in 2012, Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop in 2014, Coastal Seafoods in 2016, Morey’s Seafood International of Missouri in April of 2019, Classic Provisions Inc. in June of 2019, Jubilee Seafoods in July of 2019, Seattle Fish of Missouri in January of 2020, EuroGourmet in March of 2020 and Neesvig’s in November of 2020.

