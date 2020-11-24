Fortune International, LLC, a processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats, and gourmet products; today announced the acquisition of Neesvig’s Inc., a Windsor, WI-based seafood, meat processor and distributor. Neesvig’s also operates Empire Fish, a Wauwatosa, WI-based retail store and a state-of-the-art fulfillment operation in DeForest, WI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Already one of the nation’s largest seafood and specialty food processors and distributors, this acquisition further expands Fortune International’s Fortune Fish & Gourmet brand with its first designated meat processing facility. The addition of Neesvig’s positions Fortune Fish & Gourmet to better service the upper Midwest with expanded distribution capabilities, and the rest of the nation with a state-of-the-art fulfillment operation specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce fulfillment services.

The processing and distribution facility will be enhanced with the conversion to Fortune’s state-of-the-art ERP, inventory management, and routing software. Neesvig’s fulfillment center is already equipped with best in class software utilizing voice-picking technology and automated sort and ship.

Sean J. O’Scannlain, Fortune’s President & CEO, stated, “We are excited to strengthen our meat program with our own processing facility and continue to grow the fulfillment operation with additional locations. We are delighted to welcome the gifted Neesvig’s and Empire Fish team to the Fortune family.”

Founded in 1913 and owned by Jim and Margaret Meyer since 1988, Neesvig’s, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest independent processors and distributors of premium meats and seafood. Neesvig’s is one of the nation’s first independent distributors of Certified Angus Beef and enjoys strategic partnerships with elite producers including Niman Ranch and Bell & Evans, among many others. Empire Fish also started in 1913 as a retail seafood market and wholesale distributor of seafood in Milwaukee, WI. Jim and Margaret Meyer, now owners of Neesvig’s, saw the success and growth of this business and purchased it in 1995.

Neesvig’s and Empire Fish combined their meat and seafood processing facilities into one location in 2017 and began operating under the Neesvig’s brand. The Empire Fish retail market continues to serve southeastern Wisconsin from its location in Wauwatosa, WI. In 2012, Neesvig’s Fulfillment expanded their perishable mail order and drop ship business into a state-of-the-art fulfillment facility in DeForest, WI. This new climate-controlled facility further cemented Neesvig’s as a leader in the fulfillment industry. Additionally, this new capacity allowed Neesvig’s to offer meat and seafood processing solutions along with fulfillment services to discerning e-commerce customers across the country.

James Meyer, CEO of Neesvig’s, “Margaret and I could not have selected a better partner than Fortune Fish to carry on the proud history of Neesvig’s. We have enjoyed 32 years as owner / operators of Neesvig’s and want to thank every member of the Neesvig’s family, both past and present, for their tireless efforts over the years. We know that we are leaving the company in great hands with Sean and his team and we look forward to watching the companies prosper in the years to come. We also want to thank our wonderful customers for the opportunity to serve them throughout the years.”

Neesvig’s represents Fortune International’s ninth (and largest transaction) since launching its acquisition strategy in 2012, which has been further accelerated since entering into a partnership in 2020 with Investcorp, a leading global alternative asset manager. Fortune’s previous acquisitions include JDY Gourmet in 2012, Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop in 2014, Coastal Seafoods in 2016, Morey’s Seafood International of Missouri in April of 2019, Classic Provisions Inc. in June of 2019, Jubilee Seafoods in July of 2019, Seattle Fish of Missouri in January of 2020 and EuroGourmet in March of 2020.

For more information on Fortune Fish & Gourmet, please visit www.fortunefishco.net

For more information on Neesvig’s Inc., please visit www.neesvigs.co

Source: Fortune Fish & Gourmet