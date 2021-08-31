With heavy hearts, Fieldstone Meats would like to announce the passing of Donald E. Wilson.

Donald E. Wilson, age 77, of Oneonta, Alabama, unexpectedly passed away August 23, 2021. A private family graveside service was held on Saturday, August 28. Don was an active member of Lester Memorial United Methodist Church. He was an avid participate in his men’s prayer group and an active member of the Lion’s Club. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Robertson) and Malcolm Ellis Wilson. Don is survived by his wife, Dianna Knight Wilson and two daughters, Kelly Wilson and Jodie Wilson (Tyler Pickers). Don had four grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Ricker, and Katie and Mary Tyler Pickers. A public memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to: The Refuge C/O Chris Knight, 75 Cemetery Road, Altoona AL 35952.

Source: Fieldstone Meats