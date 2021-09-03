Hollymatic’s 180A Mixer/Grinder provides four critical characteristics in one machine:

High speed production

Superior mixing capabilities

Stainless steel construction

Easy-to-clean design

All of these features along with a heavy duty 10 HP Motor add up to a machine that produces a superior grind of meat.

Featuring a 200-pound hopper with a counter-balanced safety interlocked lid, Hollymatic’s 180A provides the best in high-speed ground meat production. A stainless steel “Figure 8” mixing paddle blends fat to lean faster and easier. The shortest feed screw in the industry creates minimal temperature rise, resulting in an evenly blended mixture that looks better longer.

Easy-to-clean design features in this Mixer/Grinder include a hopper that tilts for easy cleaning and one-tool disassembly of the mixing paddle, grinding head and feed screw for sanitizing purposes.

