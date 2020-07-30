Hollymatic’s 180A Mixer/Grinder provides four critical characteristics in one machine:

High speed production Superior mixing capabilities Stainless steel construction Easy-to-clean design

All of these features add up to a machine that produces a superior grind of meat with little or no risk of cross species contamination.

Featuring a 225 pound hopper with a counter-balanced safety interlocked lid, Hollymatic’s 180A provides the best in high-speed ground meat production. A stainless steel “Figure 8” mixing paddle blends fat to lean faster and easier. A minimum exposed feed screw prevents temperature rise, resulting in an evenly blended mixture that looks better longer.

Easy-to-clean design features in this Mixer/Grinder include a hopper that tilts for easy cleaning and one-tool disassembly of the mixing paddle, grinding head and feed screw for sanitizing purposes.

