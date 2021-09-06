PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, has named Chuck Lamb as Senior Vice President of Operations for the West Region and promoted Gina Swenson to Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately.

In his new role as SVP, Lamb will oversee the company’s customer relationships and operational initiatives with food processors across the West, Midwest, and Northwest Divisions, including all of Canada, Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

“Chuck’s leadership experience and expertise in driving operational excellence in his division make him the perfect addition to our executive leadership team,” said Doug White, Chief Operations Officer. “I’m proud of his achievements and look forward to the positive contributions he will continue to bring to our team and our customers across the West region.”

Lamb joined the PSSI team in 2013 with 21 years of industry experie­nce. He started as an Area Manager and worked his way up to becoming the Vice President of Operations in the Southwest Division.

“The operational teams I worked with as VP taught me a lot,” said Lamb. “I’m excited to take that experience and utilize it while working with more than 100 food processors in the West region.”

Gina Swenson, entering her new role as VP of Marketing, will work closely with the leadership team to design, implement and monitor effective strategies and comprehensive programs related to internal and external corporate marketing, including lead generation, brand awareness, communications, and advertising in support of the company’s strategic initiatives.

“Gina is a visionary leader who thinks strategically and drives our brand positioning across all audiences,” said Jake Watts, Sr. Vice President of Shared Services. “We’ve seen the positive impact she has had on PSSI’s brand awareness, marketing, and public relations. I am excited to see her grow in her new role as VP and take PSSI’s marketing strategy to the next level.”

With over 25 years of experience in advertising, communications, branding and event planning, Swenson started with PSSI in January of 2018 as Senior Director of Marketing. For the past three years, Swenson worked to build her marketing team of creatives to support PSSI’s company communications and marketing initiatives. She directs creative execution and production of all marketing materials for internal and external audiences while maintaining corporate brand standards.

“I'm excited about the growth PSSI has experienced in recent years and I look forward to future opportunities to lead the continued advancement of the PSSI brand and communications as we introduce new programs and initiatives to industries we serve,” said Swenson.

Prior to joining the PSSI team, Swenson led marketing teams at U.S. Cellular and Kerry. Swenson graduated from Edgewood College and holds a degree in marketing and business management.

For more information and to see PSSI career opportunities, visit

.