PSSI, a food safety and contract sanitation provider, has named Lupe Gomez as vice president of operations for the Southwest Division and promoted Justin Seymour to vice president of operations for the Northeast Division.

In their new roles, Gomez and Seymour will lead customer relations and drive operational excellence with food processors across their respective divisions.

“Gomez started his career in the food safety industry in 1991 while working for a small sanitation company in West Texas. He joined PSSI as an Area Manager in 2010 and was promoted to Division Manager in 2014. Lupe is a proud graduate of the University of PSSI, the company’s top-tier leadership development program."

“Lupe has held many operational leadership roles at PSSI, which have prepared him for his newest opportunity as VP,” said Chuck Lamb, SVP. “I’m proud of his achievements and the dedication he has shown to PSSI and our food safety programs.”

“Seymour began his career at PSSI as a Site Manager Trainee almost 15 years ago. He has grown with the company and enhanced his skills and knowledge along the way. His strong operational leadership qualities stem from his service in the United States Marine Corps and have continued to grow from the training and experience he has gained at PSSI."

“Justin, having many different levels of experience at PSSI, is the perfect fit for his new role as VP,” said Josh Hinkle, SVP. “We’ve seen the positive impact he has had on PSSI’s operational teams and food safety programs. I am excited to see him grow in his new role as VP and drive operational excellence in his division.”

For more information and to see PSSI career opportunities, visit pssi.com/careers.

Source: PSSI