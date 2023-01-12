JLS Automation announced the promotions of Craig Hafner to chief technology officer (CTO) and Craig Wolfe to chief operating officer (COO).

In Hafner’s new role, he will focus on continuing to develop new technologies that drive innovation at JLS. This will allow the company to grow their Advanced Development Engineering team to focus on continuous technology improvements. Meanwhile, Wolfe will oversee managing day-to-day business operations and lead JLS through growth opportunities.

“Their proven individual dedication to JLS and our customers[,] combined with their shared ability to work collaboratively in these new roles, will help pave the way for JLS’ continued growth,” said Craig Souser, president and CEO of JLS Automation.

Hafner specializes in machine design, robotics and project management, and has been an integral part of JLS’ success for over two decades. He recently held the role of vice president of technology at JLS for the past 11 years. Previously, he served as chief engineer and senior mechanical systems engineer.

Craig Hafner, chief technology officer for JLS Automation

Wolfe has over 20 years of experience and success in manufacturing leadership. His extensive background offers a wide range of experience, including operations management, lean continuous improvement, maintenance, customer service, fabrication and more. He has been with JLS for 6 years, holding recent roles of vice president & general manager as well as vice president of operations & manufacturing.

Craig Wolfe, chief operating officer for JLS Automation

Source: JLS Automation