Saval Foodservice & industry partners celebrate one year of Market Trends with Tracy Podcast

Saval Foodservice, the largest independent broad line food service distributor serving independent restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic, celebrates the one year anniversary of the Market Trends with Tracy Podcast.

Market Trends with Tracy is a free weekly podcast and video series that releases new episodes every Friday on the Saval Foodservice YouTube Channel. The podcast features an under five minute look at the major market categories like beef, chicken, grain, dairy & pork.

The concept was created by 20 year veteran Saval Merchandiser, Tracy Anderson, and Director of Corporate Marketing, Deanna Segreti, with the first episode being recorded September 10, 2020.

“We were seeing incredible price increases and product shortages within an unpredictable post-lockdown market.” says podcast Producer, Deanna Segreti. “Tracy has an effective and approachable way of communicating the market complexities, and it’s become a tool for our customers, sales representatives, customer service team, and industry partners alike.”

“I’ve had a great time writing and hosting the podcast each week,” said Tracy Anderson. “The goal is to help our customers and anyone listening better understand what is happening in the food business, especially as we navigate this post & present COVID-19 market-space. I do hope it is a tool our customers can use, and know Saval is paying attention and doing our best to help. It is gratifying when I hear people include our market report in their weekly routine.”

The podcast has found fans within many levels of the Foodservice Industry, including the International Foodservice Distributor’s Association and UniPro Foodservice.

“The Saval Market Trends podcast provides the insight and flexibility so needed by foodservice professionals during these challenging times,” said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. “Given current market and supply chain volatility, this podcast has proven to be an excellent resource to stay up-to-date on today’s trends.”

“The virtual podcast environment is here to stay,” said Keith Durnell, UniPro's Executive Vice President of Sales. “Saval Foodservice does an outstanding job engaging with their customers through this weekly market trend podcast. Tracy delivers excellent content in a simplistic manner that allows the audience to digest it quickly and make good decisions in the field and locations. Saval wants to engage with customers and provide resources that will drive their customers' business. Podcasts and Social Media posts are just some of the technology tools that Saval offers their customers to help them be more profitable in a challenging market.”

The next episode of Market Trends with Tracy will be released Friday, September 10, 2021.

