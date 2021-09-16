Deli Star Corporation, an industry leader in sous-vide protein manufacturing and culinary innovation, has announced promotions and new hires as it expands and plans for the future. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s July news that it plans to relocate and rebuild in St. Louis after a fire destroyed the company’s Fayetteville, Illinois, plant January 11, 2021.

Deli Star has promoted four Directors to Vice Presidents: Bill Barrows, VP-People & Culture, Jeanne Gannon, VP-Food Safety & Quality, Andrew Siegel, VP-Supply Chain & Finance, and Mike Weber, VP-Operational Excellence. These four key leaders join Deli Star’s longtime VP-Culinary Innovation, Charles Hayes in shaping the company’s future. Deli Star has also promoted longtime employee, Brett Hanvey, to Director of Manufacturing.

“Each of these leaders has played a foundational role at Deli Star,” said Deli Star CEO Justin Siegel. “These promotions represent well-deserved recognition of their leadership and passion to always do more for our partners. While we are proud of our company’s track record of utilizing food science to achieve our fresh, never frozen model, I am acutely aware that you are only as good as the people on the team. I am proud and excited for the future with the strength of this team.”

Deli Star is also pleased to announce two new hires. Ian Tan joins the team as Controller and Lisa Whealon as Director of People & Culture.

Ian Tan brings 15-plus years of accounting and global finance experience in both the nonprofit and commercial sectors to his role as Controller. With strong GAAP knowledge, and hands-on time with financial statements, budgets, audits, reconciling, cash controls, and policy and procedure development, Ian will play a critical role in the success of the new production facility. Tan’s personal philosophy focused on creative problem solving and helping others is a natural addition to the Deli Star’s people-first culture.

Lisa Whealon brings 20-plus years of Human Resources, Sales, and Marketing experience to her new role as Director of People & Culture. Whealon will be responsible for continuing to build Deli Star’s best place to work culture, employee experience, recruitment, benefits & compensation, and training & development. Her belief that anything is possible with a focus on people, culture, she rounds out the HR team as Deli Star looks to hire exceptional employees for its new state-of-the-art plant. Whealon will report to Bill Barrows, VP-People & Culture.

“As we prepare to rebuild both our facility and our team, investing in our current employees is something we view as important as our recruiting and hiring efforts,” said Deli Star Chief of Staff Jennifer Fishering. “We are delighted to invest in the people who believe in our mission, vision, and values every day. We look forward to fortifying our future with these dedicated people at the forefront.”

Source: Deli Star Corp.