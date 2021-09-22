Perdue is bringing back by popular demand its limited time only, PERDUE THANKSNUGGETS just in time for the holiday. Last year it sold out online in record time, in less than three minutes. Now for the first time ever, the white breast meat with sweet potato seasoned breading turkey nuggets are available in retail grocery stores nationwide so everyone can get their hands on them this holiday season.

The limited-edition nuggets pair the No Antibiotics Ever turkey consumers love with sweet potato seasoned breading, for a unique holiday snack. With the best flavors of Thanksgiving packed into each delicious bite, THANKSNUGGETS are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving celebrations and are sure to please nugget lovers of all ages.

“We were so excited by the overwhelming response to our limited-edition PERDUE THANKSNUGGETS last year that we knew we had to bring them back and ensure more consumers could get their hands on a bag,” said Jon Swadley, VP of Marketing, Perdue Premium Prepared Foods. “Now, thanks to our retail partners, consumers can find PERDUE THANKSNUGGETS in stores nationwide this year so they can conveniently purchase and enjoy the best flavors of Thanksgiving in one bite.”

The 22-oz. package is now available in select stores across the country, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, ShopRite, and many others. For more information, visit Perdue.com/THANKSNUGGETS.

Source: Perdue Farms