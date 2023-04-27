North Country Smokehouse (NCS) Applewood Smoked Uncured bacon is now available to Blue Apron home cooks across the country. Blue Apron, the original American meal kit, has curated a selection of new menu items featuring NCS bacon, like their seasonal Brunch Box, bacon and gouda cheeseburgers and bacon, eggs, and cheese bread pudding. North Country Smokehouse is a producer of hand-trimmed, humanely raised and organic smoked meats that are free from nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics and growth hormones.

Consumer insights reveal home cooking is on the rise and here to stay. Despite rising food costs, consumers continue to find new ways to have innovative cuisine, including meal kits. Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity in the kitchen with recipes that promote dietary and planetary wellness for everyone.

"We're thrilled to partner with Blue Apron," said North Country CEO Aaron Corbett. "We prioritize honest food with exceptional flavor and Blue Apron built their brand on the very same values."

North Country sources their pork from their own family farms. In the smokehouse, the bellies smolder over hardwood embers for hours. "Patience and persistence are part of the recipe," said Corbett. "The bacon is incredibly balanced; it elevates any dish it's added to."

Look for the cobranded North Country Smokehouse logo displayed on the back of bacon packaging in a Blue Apron order. Customers can order a box as part of their subscription through Blue Apron's website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market.

Source: North Country Smokehouse