The enforcement of California's Prop 12 took effect on Jan. 1, 2024, leaving many retailers, wholesalers and end users in search of program-compliant bacon and whole-muscle pork.

Growing concerns surrounding the availability of Prop 12-compliant product marked a years' long prelude to recent program enforcement. Today, many companies find themselves navigating shortages and fluctuating market prices, making it necessary to source new and trusted suppliers.

"We've spent the last several years making sure we are well positioned for program enforcement." said Aaron Corbett, North Country Smokehouse CEO. "We're hearing from new customers daily, many who believed they had secured the necessary pricing and fulfillment promises to support them in this transition. They're now finding those same suppliers unable to meet the growing demand. Others simply waited too long."

North Country Smokehouse is a subsidiary of duBreton, a supplier of Certified Humane and Organic pork. Among the first pork producers to receive Prop 12 Certification, the parent company has been raising crate-free pigs since 2003 and far exceeds Prop 12 standards thanks to their USDA Organic, Certified Humane Raised and Handled and Global Animal Partnership certifications.

"We're fortunate in our connection to the source." said Corbett. "Their early adoption and ongoing support of third-party certification processes has brought tremendous value to our customers and has been pivotal to their on-time adaptation."

By offering a complete catalog of Prop 12-compliant bacon and the ability to provide fresh, whole-pork programs through duBreton's vertically integrated operations, North Country Smokehouse is ready to assist customers in meeting enforcement challenges head on.

Source: North Country Smokehouse