Brooklyn Cured has expanded its line of sausages with differentiated flavors and bold new packaging. The three new products are available for national distribution in October:

- inspired by Nashville Hot Chicken - a chicken sausage with heat, tang and bold warm spices; also Pork-Free Italian Wedding Sausage - inspired by Italian Wedding Soup - a pork sausage blend with pecorino, carrots, and spinach

The products have tested well with consumers in multiple regions with flavors that are on-trend. Brooklyn Cured Founder, Scott Bridi, explains: “When we create new items, we want to set them apart from what’s widely available, but also get ahead of the curve with flavors that resonate with consumers.”

The unique designs are inspired by craft beer and wine labels, which are bolder and more colorful than traditional CPG sausage packaging. “These sausage flavors are fun and exciting, and we wanted the packaging to reflect that,” Bridi said. “They are sure to stand out in any cooked sausage set and make a positive impact on sales.”

The line extension will expand upon Brooklyn Cured’s Classic Sausage line, which are the first products the company released to market, creating the foundation for their national presence. Suggested retail price for these new products is $6.99-$7.99.