Lakeside Foods Inc., a leading frozen and canned foods manufacturer, is purchasing Cher-Make Sausage Co., a 93-year-old authentic sausage maker that produces quality summer sausage, hot dogs, ring bologna and bratwurst at its Manitowoc-based plant. The deal is set to close on Monday.

The acquisition offers Lakeside a new product category that will benefit its existing customer base. “Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods. “The acquisition will further diversify our product offerings for Lakeside customers and open up new avenues for business growth and product innovation.”

Cher-Make will benefit from business growth opportunities through Lakeside.

“Joining the Lakeside Foods family will give Cher-Make a bright future to continue making authentic sausage products and expand our distribution footprint,” said Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage. “Lakeside's solid reputation in the industry for operational excellence and quality food products means Cher-Make employees will enjoy strong, stable ownership to continue building on what my grandfather began nine decades ago.”

Under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including President Tom Chermak, will remain in place. Day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted, and Lakeside plans to retain all Cher-Make employees at its Manitowoc location.

“We’re excited to enter this new food category,” Yanda said. “Our goal is to build on Cher-Make’s success, and we will invest in its operations to continue to grow its customer footprint and distribution.”

Source: Lakeside Foods Inc.