Mencom offers Die-Cast Aluminum Alloy Distribution Boxes that are used for housing sensitive electronic assemblies, signal, pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical control devices in wet & dirty (AP/AC Series) Environments or explosive (AX Series) environments.

The AP series distribution boxes feature gaskets that ensure the waterproof protection rating (IP66/IP67) while the new galvanized steel captive cross-headed screws ensure easier installation. They are available in 7 sizes, which are supplied in the RAL 7040 textured APV version, unpainted APS version, and the black APW version suitable for extreme temperatures/salt environments.

The AC series distribution boxes are painted with the RAL 7040 gray epoxy-polyester powder. They feature 22mm/30mm piercing units with M25/M32 metric threaded cable entries. To ensure the same protection degree when assembling the boxes, the cable glands or other accessories installed on the box must also have an equivalent or higher protection degree. The AP and AC series distribution boxes are manufactured in compliance with the following standard: IEC 60670-1.

Both AP & AC series and covers are supplied with provision for a terminal earthing connection to protect it from indirect contacts. The cover can be fitted to the box by using a special nylon string and the cover fixing screws become captive to avoid screw loss when the special O-rings are fitted. The accessory kits are available for fitting inside the boxes DIN rails or zinc-plated steel mounting plates.

AP series distribution boxes are also available in the APX version. APX distribution boxes are Ex components that are suitable for fixed installations in explosive atmospheres classified as Zone 2 (gases) and/or Zone 22 (dust) in ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU. The ATX series is painted with the same RAL 7040 grey as in the APV version and they are available in 7 sizes as well. The gaskets for ATX distribution boxes are fitted in the perimetral slot on the cover and are specifically designed to guarantee the IP66/IP67 degree of protection required for Ex protection types even in presence of the maximum temperatures applicable to the marking. The material of the gasket size 9, 11, 12, 14 and 19 are the EPDM rubber, and the size 20 & 21 are the silicone rubber foam.

APX distribution boxes are supplied with an external protective earthing and bonding terminal complete with an M4 self-forming galvanized steel screw, a flat washer and a crimp ring lug in tinned copper for protection leads with a cross-sectional area up to 6 mm2 in order to guarantee the external equipotential bonding indicated in ATEX standards. The inside of the boxes contains supports for protective earthing and the application of the bottom plates. They are also supplied with an instruction sheet to provide installation, operation, and maintenance information and with the Attestation of Conformity for EX Components. All APX distribution boxes have closed walls.

Please visit www.mencom.com for more information.